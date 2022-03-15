Where to find the Zen Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

The intricate Roblox experience, Find the Markers, has received an update that includes a new biome into the already dense map, called Candyland. Along with this new biome comes 25 new markers to find, including one of the hardest markers to get. The Zen Marker.

While players of Find the Markers are no stranger to needing to jump through hoops to find them, the Zen Marker tasks players with finding and figuring out five different riddles to get this rare marker. Here’s how to do it easily.

The first note

Players will need to head to the freshly-minted Candyland to begin their journey in earnest. Find the house pictured below, and hop up on the side and begin working your way around the house.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With a few difficult jumps, players should be able to get to this corner of the world, where the first note awaits just around the corner. Interact with it to grab the clue, and then it’s off to the factory!

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second note

With the first note in hand, we’re heading to the factory, just beyond the graveyard to the left of the wooden house. Move through to the third room, where a lava-based obby awaits.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you don’t actually have to do the obby to grab the second note, which is perched on the wall to the right. You could just opt to fling yourself towards the note, die in spectacular fashion, and hold the interact key before you respawn to grab the note.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third note

It’s to the desert, now, and we’re looking for a tall pillar in front of a wild-looking obstacle course. If you walk around the pillar, you can see the note near the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t have to do the whole obstacle course: try climbing up the wall pictured, and grab the note with ease.

The fourth note

The woodland biome is located behind the wooden house near spawn: players will want to walk behind the house, and find a small fence with a tree. Below, and it’s hard to see, will be a small ledge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hop down and land on the ledge, carefully moving to the left until the obby appears to suddenly end. Walk through the fake wall, and grab the fourth note.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final note

From here, it’s finally time to move into the wood house near spawn. Reset your character, walk into the house and throw yourself into the firepit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can grab the Fire Marker here, then step onto the brown block to be teleported to the roof.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the hardest obby of this marker, if not the experience. Players will need to move to the top platform to be teleported to the clouds. If you fall, you’ll need to walk through the fireplace again. Once in the clouds, move the camera so you can see underneath and notice a hidden yellow ladder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk to the ladder and slide down, hopping onto the platform beneath. Carefully move across the platform to the end, and you’ll see a note clipping through the lightning bolt. You’ll need to carefully step off the edge of the platform, and you’ll land on a spot where you can grab the note.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn in

So you’ve climbed, burned, and died multiple times, but now you need to make the marker actually appear. Head to the house in Candyland that you walked around for the first note, and head upstairs to the kitchen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grab the chocolate coin, and head back outside: you’ll need to get to the chocolate fountain that is located near the first note.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A bit of an obby will get you there, use the interact button on the fountain, and grab the elusive Zen Marker for your troubles.