Where to find the Haligdrake Talisman +1 in Elden Ring

Do you struggle when you get hit by holy damage? It might be because you aren’t using the Haligdrake Talisman. This talisman increases your resistance to holy damage and the +1 version greatly boosts the damage negation. If you are interested in getting a little help against holy enemies then here is where you can find the Haligdrake Talisman +1 in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start things off, you will need to get access to the sewers of Leyndell, Capital City. You can get into the city once you have two Great Runes. Once you get into the city, make your way to the base of the giant dragon statue. Instead of climbing the statue, go to the darker area underneath it. In this area, you will find a well with a ladder. Take the ladder down and follow the path to enter the sewers. Once there, rest at the Underground Roadside Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, leave the room and make a left. Take the ladder on the right and go to the room with the pipes. Once there, drop down onto the pipes below. It is easiest from the far end of the room where the doorway in the stone is. Drop to the ground and avoid the lobsters. Look for the hole in the wall that leads to the Leyndell Catacombs dungeon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the Leyndell Catacombs Site of Grace, go up the stairs and take the lift up. You will enter a room with a bunch of spirit enemies with crossbows. You can kill them but they will just come back to life. Instead, look to the right and attack the wall next to the stairs underneath the upper level. Go forward and attack the wall on your left that is under the stairs. This will reveal a snail that you can kill to rid yourself of the spirits. Next to the snail is the talisman.