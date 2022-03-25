One of the collectables that you can find during your journey in the Forgotten Land are blueprints. These items will allow you to purchase an upgraded version of a copy ability you have — for instance, the Fire ability becomes Volcano Fire after upgrading. While some upgrades are given as story progression rewards, others require a little bit of sleuthing to find. One such hidden blueprint is the upgrade for the Hammer, so here’s where to find the Hammer ability upgrade in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

First, you need access to the third area: Wondaria Remains. In 3-1, Welcome to Wondaria, there is a section near the back half of the stage that has you inflate Kirby with water and use it to cleanse gunk off of the stage to progress. You need to use that water to also hydrate plants throughout the stage. The flowers are broken up into two groups of four, with the second group having a flower hidden off to the right. In order to access it, you need to wash the gunk off the metal floor. Once you’ve watered all eight flowers, the blueprint for the Hammer upgrade will appear.

The upgrade will boost your Hammer into a Toy Hammer. The Toy Hammer has a wider radius on hit, as well as a shorter charge time when powering up your grand slam. In order to upgrade the Hammer, you will need two Rare Stones and 500 Star Coins.