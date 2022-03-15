Where to find the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War in Elden Ring

Some of Elden Ring’s Ashes of War are quite useful against many of the game’s bosses, but the Hoarfrost Stomp might be in a league of its own. Its far-reaching range, large AOE, low FP cost, and frost-inflicting capabilities make it a quadruple threat to both Elden Ring’s bosses, and other players in competitive multiplayer. Here’s where to find this incredibly effective Ash of War.

You can get this skill quite early in the game. You simply need to travel to Liurnia of the Lakes, which you can access shortly after acquiring Torrent. You’ll then need to travel to a shallow body of water just southeast of Caria Manor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you’ll find an invisible Teardrop Scarab roaming about. You won’t see the scarab itself, at first, but you should be able to see its footprints as it moves. Intercept its path by attacking it, and it’ll drop the Ash of War for you. You can fit this Ash of War onto all melee weapons, except for ones that have unique skills that can’t be replaced, such as Moonveil Katana or the Grafted Blade Greatsword.

Hoarfrost Stomp can easily disrupt most bosses’ attack animations, and it also deals a ton of damage. If you use a Mimic Tear summon, you and your mimic can effectively stunlock even the hardest bosses found in the game, such as Malenia or Godfrey, by repeatedly performing this technique; it tears through most bosses in a matter of seconds. It’s quite useful in PvP too. Its wide AOE makes it an ideal way to hit multiple players at once.