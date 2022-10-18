Where to find the Hugo’s Herbarium collectible in chapter 2 in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Hugo’s Herbarium is one of the collectibles Amicia can seek out in A Plague Tale: Requiem. Requiem is a big game with multiple chapters and many hidden secrets to find and collect. Due to the visual fidelity of the stages and the hazardous rat swarms, these flowers can be tough to spot. Knowing what to look for while dealing with the danger in each environment is a balancing act. This guide will show you where to find the Hugo’s Herbarium collectible in chapter 2 of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

How to find the Hugo’s Herbarium collectible in Chapter 2

Chapter two is essentially the start of the game, as chapter one is primarily aimed at teaching game mechanics and tutorials explaining stealth mechanics. Due to this, chapter one contains no Souvenirs or flowers for Hugo’s Herbarium. Thankfully, the flower you need to collect in chapter two is hard to miss. After completing the sizeable underground puzzle with the brazier platform, you will take a lift back to the surface.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you see the vista above, you’re in the right area. Proceed forward along the path through the abandoned town until you reach the area pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To advance through the level, you must take a flight of stairs to the left of this area. Instead of rushing to the exit, pay attention to the dialogue mentioning a flower. You will see a small white circle over a tiny flower growing in the dirt. This is essentially a tutorial on Hugo’s Herbarium, as this one is tough to miss if you take your time exploring.

You can access the status menu and choose to equip or unequip any flowers Amicia is wearing. Collecting these flowers is for collecting, and you will earn more snippets of story and dialogue, but they don’t provide a gameplay benefit.