Where to find the Hyper Voice TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a lot of powerful Normal-type attacks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but most of them have recoil damage or make you lose a turn. Hyper Voice is one of the best Normal-type moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as it has a lot of power, no disadvantages, and deals special attack damage. Due to these reasons, it makes sense that you would want to go looking for its TM. However, players will have to venture far to get this, so if your Pokémon are under level 40, you shouldn’t try looking for this TM. Otherwise, here is where you can find the Hyper Voice TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Hyper Voice TM Location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you descend from Montenevera, the location where the Ghost-type Gym Leader, Ryme, resides, to the west, you will find a Pokémon Center that is named after the mountain itself, Glaseado Mountain. From this location, head northwest and jump up the icy boulder in front of you. The place where you will find the Hyper Voice TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is on top of the snowy hill you can see from the Pokécenter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can see the exact location of the TM on the map above. To reach this place you will either need the super jump skill or the ability to climb vertically using your Miraidon or Koraidon. You can get the ability to high jump by defeating the Lurking Steel Titan or you can get the ability to climb any surface by defeating the False Dragon Titan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get to the top of the little mountain, you will see a golden Pokéball that holds the Hyper Voice TM inside of it. Just pick it up and you will now have the ability to also craft this TM at any point in your playthrough.