Probably one of the best HP restorations moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Leech Life TM can easily be found by players if they just pay attention to their surroundings a bit. You will have to venture a bit far, so if you want this move in the early game, then we have bad news for you. The move can be found in the late-game regions, so go there only if you have at least one Pokémon that is over level 40. Now that we’ve established everything, let’s tell you where to find the Leech Life TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Leech Life TM Location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players can quickly find the Leech Life TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by heading over to Montenevera, the city with the Ghost-type Gym Leader, Ryme. If players head over to the northern entrance of the town, close to the Pokécenter, they will see a golden Pokéball close by.

If you don’t know exactly how to get there but you can teleport to Montenevera, fast travel to the Pokémon Center there, and just head north a bit until you see an arch. You shouldn’t leave the city.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can see in the image above exactly where to look after reaching the arch at the entrance of Montenevera. Jump over the fence and you will get your hands on the Leech Life TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: Where to find the Earthquake TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Leech Life is a Bug-type move, which means that many Pokémon you may have in your party won’t be able to learn it. However, if you do teach a Pokémon this move, you will never have to heal again, as it gets you half of the damage dealt as health. Since the skill has 80 Power, you can get a lot of health with just one attack.