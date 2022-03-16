Where to find the Icerind Hatchet in Elden Ring

The Icerind Hatchet is one of the few weapons in the Lands Between that has inherent frost damage. This weapon is dexterity-based, making it perfect for those who want to get a magic frost build going. The hatchet’s ability, Hoarfrost Stomp, makes your character stomp the ground, causing a trail of freezing mist to extend out in front of them. This ability can apply the frostbite effect over time causing your opponent’s health to drop dramatically. Here is where you can find the Icerind Hatchet in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this weapon, you will first need to travel to the Liurnia region. Of course, you can do this the correct way, or you can skip Stormveil altogether and go directly to Liurnia. If you decide to skip past Stormveil, head to the eastern side of Stormveil to the broken bridge. This is the area before the tunnel leading to Margit. From the broken bridge, jump onto the cliffside and follow it. It will lead to the Site of Grace behind where you exit Stormveil after the Godrick fight.

Once you are in Liurnia, make your way down to the lake area and head northwest toward Raya Lucaria Academy. You are looking for the ruins of the Temple Quarter. This area is located southwest of the academy. There is also a Site of Grace in this area. Check around the Temple Quarter for a chest inside of a ruined building. This chest contains the Icerind Hatchet.