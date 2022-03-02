Where to find the Immunizing Horn Charm in Elden Ring

Poison and Rot are two effects that you will want to avoid. They can easily take your health away if you don’t pay attention. Thankfully, you can find items like the Immunizing Horn Charm. This item raises your resistance to both Poison and Rot effects by increasing your Immunity stat. Here is where you can find the Immunizing Horn Charm in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get your hands on the charm, you will first need to gain access to Ainsel River. The well to get down into this area is found on the eastern edge of Liurnia near the Church of Vows. Once there, take the elevator down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the bottom of the elevator, take the route that is covered in ants. Follow the tunnels and make it to the room with the large creature that fires rocks at you. Once you reach this room, take the path on the left and follow it to a room filled with ants. Defeat the ants to find the charm laying on the mounds of corpses. Be careful, the entire area is filled with ants and claymen. Take your time getting through the area or you may get overrun.