Where to find the Inquisitor’s Girandole in Elden Ring

One of the spears that you can find in the Lands Between in the Inquisitor’s Girandole. This instrument of torture is used on the members of Volcano Manor. This spear is a three-pronged candlestick that not only deals piercing damage but fire damage as well. Like most spears, it comes equipped with the Charge Forth weapon art that allows you to charge an enemy and thrust the spear forward with great power. Here is where you can find the Inquisitor’s Girandole in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this spear, you first need to find the Subterranean Inquisition Chamber. This dungeon is located around Volcano Manor but isn’t able to be accessed by normal means. Make your way to Raya Lucaria Academy. Find the large lift that takes you up to the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace and ride it down to the basement. You will get dropped off in front of an Abductor Virgin. Let the enemy kill you and you will be teleported to Volcano Manor.

From the site you awaken at, simply follow the cave system and you will end up in the dungeon. Continue through the dungeon until you find a floor that caved in when you stand on it. You will land next to the boss’s door. The boss of this dungeon is two Abductor Virgins; one with spinning wheels and the other with guillotine arms. Defeat the pair to obtain the Inquisitor’s Girandole.