Where to find the Lazuli Glintstone Crown in Elden Ring

The Lazuli Glintstone Crown is a great armor piece for anyone who is working on an intelligence/dexterity build. This armor piece increases both stats by three points which is a great boost for damage depending on what weapon and spells you are using. Of course, that bonus does come at a cost. Wearing this headpiece decreases your health by a good amount. Here is where you can find the Lazuli Glintstone Crown.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this armor piece, you will want to travel to the Debate Parlor in Raya Lucaria Academy. You can get into the academy by obtaining the Academy Glintstone Key behind the dragon to the west of the academy. The Debate Parlor is the room you fight the Red Wolf of Radagon. Once there, run out to the courtyard and go up the stairs to the left by the crumbling pathway. At the top of the stairs, hang a left and jump over the railing. Do the same on the next set of steps. This will lead you to the rooftops.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Run past the mannequins on the roof and climb the ladder. Next, run across the pathway up above and past the magic-user at the end. Drop down to the rooftops below. Don’t drop to the rooftops below. Instead, go to the end of the rooftops to a jump that doesn’t look possible. The rooftops will connect to a nearby tower with a hole in the wood on top. Drop through the hole to find a crystal crab. Kill the crab to obtain the armor piece.