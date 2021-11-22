Where to find the Light Clay in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Those who like to use defensive moves will want to grab the Light Clay while traversing the world of Sinnoh. This item increases the amount of time that moves like Light Screen and Reflect last. Getting this item isn’t a simple task, however, because it requires multiple hidden moves and can’t be retrieved until pretty late in the game. Here is where you can find this item in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pretty late in the game, the story will direct you to Lake Verity, Lake Valor, and Lake Acuity. After checking out the first two lakes and dealing with Team Galactic, you will need to hike up Mount Coronet. Travel to Celestic Town to begin your journey. Head east out of the town to find the cave entrance.

Once inside the cave, use the hidden move strength on the boulder to the north. After you get it out of the way, continue north through the cave until you come across a set of stairs going down. Take the stairs down and you will enter a large room filled with fog. Use Defog if you grabbed it from the NPC in the Great Marsh to clear the area.

Now that the room is clear, head north and go down the first set of stairs you see on your right. Use Surf to swim across the water over to a small landing with an item on it. Pick up the item to retrieve the Light Clay.