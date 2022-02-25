Where to find the Lordsworn’s Greatsword in Elden Ring

Fans of greatswords might be a bit disappointed to know that none of the starting classes get a greatsword. You can, however, find one pretty early on in the game. You just need to know where to look. Here is where you can find the Lordsworn’s Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you start up the game, it will take you a while to get to Limgrave. Once you get there, head north. You will find the Church of Elleh. Go to the right of the front of the church. You will go through the woods a bit and find a large encampment of soldiers. You might want to do a bit of sneaking to get around and take the soldiers out slowly. You can use throwing knives if you have them to help lure the enemies out to make it easier.

Once all the enemies are cleared out, look for the large caravans. There are two of them in the encampment. The one closer to the gate with the shielded enemy guarding it is the one with the Lordsworn’s Greatsword. You will need 16 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield it.