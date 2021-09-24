Where to find the Machinist Top in Sable – How to unblock the wind tower

In Sable, your costume helps you form your identity. The mask you don and the outfit you wore show your status in the world as you one day have to choose your role in society forever. The Machinist Top is one of the first collectibles you can find in Sable after you finally leave the Ibex Camp to start your journey.

To obtain the Machinist Top, you’ll need to unblock the wind tower as it has halted its movement for some time now due to a pesky rock. The wind tower is located southeast of the Ibex Camp. As it’s a large structure similar to the tower you came across in your initial settlement, it will be easy to spot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At first, there will be quite the climb. Go to the cliffside on the east of the tower to start your hike upwards. You’ll find a pathway on the back of the cliff. Start scaling up the path, watching your stamina like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Don’t let the bar deplete as you’ll fall. If you pass by a campfire on your right, you’re going the right way.

Shortly after, you’ll see a gap in the path. Climb the rock on the left and then jump onto the next section of the stairway. Whoever the architect is should be fired. Continue up the path and you’ll find a bridge to the wind tower. Finally, progress. Mind the gap in the bridge as you cross.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re in the vicinity of the wind tower, take the stairs on your left. As you go up, you’ll see a yellow-colored gate on your right. Keep a mental note of that. Go inside the tower and then start climbing the brick wall on the left. Drop down to the wooden platform and you’ll see a ladder in front of Sable. Through some precision with the left analog stick, glide to the ladder and grab on to it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Climb up. Jump out of the windowsill on your right and get to the roof. You should see the wind tower now. Scale the bridge and leap over to the blue roofing. Now you’re in the right place. Keep scaling the structure until at the top. Press the X button to remove the rock and the top of the tower will start spinning again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Remember that yellow door from before? That’s where you’ll find a chest. Go back down to the bottom of the tower, go up that small stairway, and you’ll find the Machinist Top.