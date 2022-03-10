Where to find the Meteoric Ore Blade in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring there are plenty of powerful and unique weapons scattered across the Lands Between, just waiting for you to pick up and use. One weapon, the Meteoric Ore Blade katana, offers attribute scaling on Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence, while also packing blood loss build up. Combine all that with a fast attack pattern and this makes for a fantastic weapon, one that can be found fairly early, if you know where to look.

How to get the Meteoric Ore Blade

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Meteoric Ore Blade can be found in the Caelid Waypoint Ruins, located in the southwest part of the Caelid region. These ruins are filled with the bug warriors and scarlet rot dogs, so its best to approach these ruins carefully. The good news is that there is not a boss fight here, so you can get in and out fairly quickly. The underground section where the blade is located can be accessed via a staircase in the western part of the ruins. Make sure you have a torch or lantern at the ready, as it is extremely dark underground.

In the underground catacomb is a bunch of stone caskets as well as a bunch of smaller bug warrior enemies. The door leading to the room with the chest is straight across the room, so you don’t have to mess around if you don’t want to. Inside that room is a chest, which holds the Meteoric Ore Blade. The Meteoric Ore Blade requires 15 Str, 14 Dex, and 18 Int, but its damage scales off all three attributes. Its special move is Gravitas, which pulls enemies towards you and briefly staggers them. Overall, its a well balanced blade and blood loss is a powerful status effect, making this sword an excellent weapon.