Where to find the Missionary’s Cookbook [5] in Elden Ring

Expanding your crafting capabilities in Elden Ring is essential for survival in the hostile world. When everything is out to kill you, you need to use every tool in your arsenal to fight back. The Missionary’s Cookbook [5] is a useful tool for those looking to deal a little extra holy damage. This book allows you to craft Sacred Order Pots. Here is where you can find the Missionary’s Cookbook [5] in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this cookbook, you will need to make your way to Nokron, Eternal City. You can access this area after you defeat Radahn. Once the battle is over, head to the part of Mistwood near Fort Haight. You will see there is a large hole in the ground. Jump down into the hole and you will reach Nokron.

Progress through Nokron and defeat the Mimic Tear Boss. After this, follow the path north past the Ancestral Warrior enemies to where you will find some spirit jellyfish. Near the jellyfish is a cliff that you can jump down to. This will lead to a dungeon. Head down into the dungeon and continue along the path past the two Crucible Knights. After you pass the second knight, look around the aqueduct and you will find the cookbook. Be careful of the smaller enemies that can easily overwhelm you.