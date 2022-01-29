Where to find the Mossy Rock in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

For the time in the series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus allows some Pokémon to evolve by having them near certain landmarks in Hisui. These include the Mossy Rock, a massive mineral that acts almost like a Leaf Stone. That being said, this structure helps trainers evolve Eevee into Leafeon, as long as they follow a few steps. Here’s where you can find this mysterious, ancient rock.

The Mossy Rock is located on the far west-end of The Heartwood, an area that is in the southern part of Obsidian Fieldlands (as marked below). When near The Heartwood’s coast, you’ll spot the large rock in the middle of a group of trees. Trainers are then welcome to investigate the rock by pressing A to find that it emits some sort of strange energy, but you’ll initially see nothing will happen directly after.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to experience its true power, first make sure that an Eevee is in your party. To evolve it, simply stand close to the Mossy Rock and open the Satchel menu. A small icon next to Eevee’s picture should blink yellow, signally that you can click on the Pokémon to transform it into Leafeon instantly.

