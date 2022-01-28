How to evolve Eevee into Umbreon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Eevee has several evolutions that you can have it become in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You have eight choices to pick from, each with a unique evolution process that you have to follow. If you do not follow it correctly, you might end up with an evolution you don’t want to add to your roster. In this guide, we’re going to cover what you need to do to evolve Eevee into Umbreon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

If you’ve done Espeon before, another of Eevee’s evolutions, then you know the process for Umbreon. What you’ll need to do is increase your Eevee’s friendship with you and ensure it hits the maximum level. Friendship is a hidden stat all of your Pokémon have with you, their trainer. The best way to increase friendship with a Pokémon is to have it with you in your party while you explore the world, have it win battles against wild Pokémon, collect resources for you, and feed it EXP candy.

You can check on your Eevee’s friendship progress with the Friendship Checker. You can unlock them in Jubilife Village.

When you’ve reached maximum Friendship with Eevee, all you have to do is evolve it at night. Make sure to do it when it’s dark in your Pokémon Legends game, not in the real world. You can choose to sleep in a tent at your Base Camp to make it night. When it evolves, it will become the Dark-type Umbreon.