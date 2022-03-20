Where to find the Mushroom armor set in Elden Ring

You may have come across these beings in various caves that are covered in mushrooms. They typically shoot poison at you from afar or spray poison in their immediate vicinity. These mushroom-covered beings also have an armor set. That’s right, you too can look like a mushroom-covered person. Here is where you can find the Mushroom armor set in Elden Ring.

To obtain this armor set, you first need to make your way to Mt. Gelmir. This can be done in two ways. You can either gather the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and take the Grand Lift of Dectus up to Altus Plateau or you can traverse the dungeons that connect Liurnia and Altus Plateau to one another. Once you reach Altus Plateau, travel west to the river section of Mt. Gelmir. From there, head north and you will discover a cave that is blocked by a fog wall. Use some of your Stonesword Keys on the nearby imp statue to open up the cave. This is Seethewater Cave.

Seethewater Cave is filled with poison and those mushroom people. Make sure you have some Preserving Boluses prepared before going in to avoid getting poisoned. Follow the route of the cave until you find a waterfall. Continue straight and then follow the right wall. You will pass many mushroom people and rats. Eventually, you will come across a room with some mushroom people and a giant flower. The Mushroom armor set will be next to the giant flower enemy.