One of the collectables that you can find during your journey in the Forgotten Land are blueprints. These items will allow you to purchase an upgraded version of a copy ability you have — for instance, the Fire ability becomes Volcano Fire after upgrading. While some upgrades are given as story progression rewards, others require a little bit of sleuthing to find. One such hidden blueprint is the upgrade for Needle, so here’s where to find the Needle ability upgrade in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, you need the second area (Everbay Coast) unlocked — specifically, you need stage three, which is Scale the Cement Summit. Load into the zone and being ascending up the concrete tower. When you reach the location shown in the screenshot above, take a look up north — you should spy a lone bomb block. Blow that up to reveal the blueprint and some Star Coins for your trouble.

The Clutter Needle upgrade costs 500 Star Coins and 2 Rare Stones to upgrade. Clutter Needle expands the radius of your Needle copy ability significantly, and allows you to stay in spiky ball mode for a little bit longer as well. Most regular enemies that touch Kirby while they are balled up will impale themselves automatically, and the few that don’t will take significant damage.