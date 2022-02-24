Where to find the Nomadic Merchant at the Coastal Cave in Elden Ring

There are multiple merchants for you to seek out in Elden Ring. These merchants are NPCs you can find at specific locations that you’ll want to speak with to purchase items off them or even to sell things you don’t need during your journey. One of these merchants is known as the Nomadic Merchant, and you can find them at a specific location at the Coastal Cave. In this guide, we cover where you can find the Nomadic Merchant at the Coastal Cave in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to make your way to the west of the starting location, The First Step site of grace, and then make your way northwest onto the beach. Once you arrive at the beach, follow it south, and you’ll need to hug the side of the coast until you’re under the Coastal Cave point of interest on your map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find the Nomadic Merchant underneath a partially fallen rune, next to a fire. The Nomadic Merchant will also have a horse nearby. When you speak with the Merchant, you will only be able to buy and sell from them, and you choose to pick up any of their wares, so long as you have enough runes to provide in exchange. If you’re looking for a broadsword, we recommend finding this Merchant as they have one for sale.