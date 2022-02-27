Where to find the Oracle Bubbles Sorcery in Elden Ring

As a sorcerer, you will want to get your hands on a ton of sorceries in Elden Ring. These spells are your lifeblood and your character won’t function as well without them. One of the many sorceries you can discover is the Oracle Bubbles Sorcery. Here is where you can find the Oracle Bubbles sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will first need to travel outside of Limgrave and east to Mistwood. On the eastern side of Mistwood, you can find an odd-shaped building with an elevator inside. This is the Soifra River Well. Take a look at the map above for reference. When you arrive, take the elevator down to the ruins below. You will have a Site of Grace at the bottom to rest at if you need it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the bottom of the elevator, make your way through the ruins in front of you. You don’t need to kill all the enemies. They are slow and won’t be able to give chase if you are using your steed. Make it to the end of the ruins and turn around. Go up the hill to the area above the enemies you passed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hop off your horse and jump on the stone slab wall. Follow the wall around until you reach a platform with two enemies on it. Once again, you don’t need to kill these enemies but they might get in your way if you don’t dispatch them first.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the large stone archway into the area where you see the giant hole in the ground. Look down and you will see the top of a statue that you might have seen earlier on your way through the ruins. There is a dung beetle sitting on the top of it. Jump down and kill the dung beetle. This will get you the sorcery.