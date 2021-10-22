Where to find the orange tape in Poppy Playtime

The colored tapes that you find throughout Poppy Playtime are pieces of crucial information that assist you while traversing the abandoned toy factory. There will be an orange VCR in a mostly bare room you find after turning on the power to part of the facility. When you see a colored VCR, you can also expect to find a tape of the same color nearby. Here’s where you need to go to find the orange tape.

You’ll need to progress up the stairs into the next room. It’s a massive warehouse with several toppled shelves, but the power is on, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble seeing. You can find the orange tape in this room. It will be behind a knocked-over shelf, leaning against a box on the left side of the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All you have to do is use your blue hand to grab it, and the orange tape will be in your inventory. The next step is to make it back to the primary room where you discovered the orange VCR to put the tape into it. You can do that by turning around, grabbing the large metal door with your blue hand, and pulling it open.