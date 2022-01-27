The evolution items are critical to evolving your Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Many of them are the ones you’ve seen in previous games, but a handful of them are brand new, such as the Peat Block. It’s a unique evolution item you’ll need to find if you want to evolve your Ursaring into a Ursaluna, the new Hisuian evolution. In this guide, we cover where to find the Peat Block in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The best method we’ve discovered to find a Peat Block is to use the Ursaluna you receive in the Crimson Mirelands. From there, you’ll want to ride around with it and follow the indicator it has at the front to find treasure. The treasure can be various random items, but they can be evolution items, such as the Peat Block.

You may need to spend quite a bit of time on the Ursaluna to find this item. Supposedly, there’s also a request you can fulfill to receive this item. Still, by riding around on Ursaluna, you can continue catching and battling Pokémon in the Hisui region while also trying to find it.

Once you have your Peat Block, you’ll need to use it during the nighttime on your Ursaring. The item will only work when there’s a full moon.