Where to find the Potion Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

The recently-updated Roblox experience, Find the Markers, tasks players with finding multiple markers hidden around maps. The Potion Marker is a difficult marker to find, primarily as it’s gated by a Simon-says-like task.

First, players will need to get to the right area for the Potion Marker. From spawn, head towards the clock tower and climb the almost-invisible ladder on its back, then on the front, to be teleported to a new land.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This fantasy-land has a few new landmarks, but we’re really only interested in the Wizard tower, to the left of spawn. Climb up the circular staircase to the very top of the tower, and get ready to brew some interesting potions to claim this marker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, there are nine ingredients displayed at the top of the tower. Four on the left, four on the right, and one close to the top. Players will need to interact with the potion cauldron, and then watch which ingredients light up. Five ingredients will light up in a specific order, which players must then repeat, kind of like the old game Simon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will need to repeat the pattern five times in order to get the marker, and failing once resets the progress. Also, the order is changed every try, for every player. Players can try to record their screen, give the materials numbers and write the numbers as the pattern flashes, or try to have a friend help them remember the order.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The later levels mark the materials really fast, so it’s important to pay attention! After you get the first pattern correct, the second pattern will begin almost immediately, so stay ready! The marker will spawn in the potion cauldron once you beat this task.