The Primeval Sorcerer Azur is a quiet NPC character in Elden Ring. The interactions we’ve had with them have been full of silence, but the initial meeting with them was well worth it. They gave us the Comet Azur spell, a powerful long-range magically attack you can use to hit your foes from afar. You’ll need to find this NPC to receive the spell. In this guide, we cover where to find the Primeval Sorcerer Azur in Elden Ring.

In the Atlus Plateau region, you need to make your way towards Mt. Gelmir. You can find it in the west, following the road from the Road of Iniquity Side Path side of grace. Follow the road until you reach the Bridge of Iniquity site of grace, and then stick to the left side of the rocks. You’re looking for a ladder to take you up the cliffs to the First Mt. Gelmir Campsite site of grace. Before crossing the rock path, take a left, make your way to the side cliffs overlooking Volcano Manor, and look for a glowing object on the ground on the cliffs. Patches will push you down into the Seethewater River.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, proceed to the west, and you can make your way to Fort Laiedd. Continue to head south, past the Magma Wyrm, and then loop around to the east to the Craftsman’s Shack site of grace. Finally, you need to head north to the Hermit Village and defeat the Demi-Human Queen Maggie. The Primeval Sorcerer Azur site of grace is behind Queen Maggie, and you can speak with the NPC to earn the spell.