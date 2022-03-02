Where to find the Raid Bulletin Board in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, an MMORPG from developer Smilegate RPG and publisher Amazon Games, Guardian Raids are a daily boss that you can do twice a day to earn a variety of rewards for gear enhancement. The Guardian Raids are located in a specific location in each main location, and they can be difficult to find if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

When you arrive at a main town, you’ll see a hub of icons located all around the map. These icons indicate certain points of interest you’ll want to go to. The icon for Guardian Raids look like this:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Check out the map by hitting either “Tab” in-game to open the mini-map, or by pressing the “M” key and finding the bulletin board there. Once you find the bulletin board, teleport nearby using the waypoint and walk up to interact with it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you can choose from the Guardian Raids you want to challenge. You can challenge a Guardian Raid twice a day, which grants you certain rewards when you complete it. You’ll be able to challenge Guardian Raids when you land on North Vern. That’s all you need to know about finding the Raid Bulletin Board in Lost Ark.