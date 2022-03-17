Where to find the Rancorcall sorcery in Elden Ring

The Rancorcall sorcery is one of the few spells in the Lands Between that requires the use of intelligence and faith. This makes the spell perfect for those who are trying to make a build with the Sword of Night and Flame. This spell summons forth vengeful spirits that grow more powerful the longer you charge the spell. Here is where you can find the Rancorcall sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this spell, you first need to make your way into Stormveil Castle. This is easily done by defeating Margit. Follow the pathway through the castle and reach the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace. This can easily be done by jumping off the roof from the Rampart Tower Site of Grace down to the courtyard below and following the path to the Site of Grace.

Once there, head outside and make an immediate right to a dark area with a dead body slumped over a ledge. If you look down, you will see that the area below is very foggy and that there is a platform. Drop down to the platform. You will take damage, so make sure you have Crimson Flasks at the ready. Continue dropping down using the various platforms until you reach the ground. You will end up in an area with a bunch of rats. Continue forward past the rats to find a beetle. Destroy the beetle to obtain the spell. Be careful, there is also mini-boss enemy in the area.