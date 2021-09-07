Where to find the River Map clue in River Berbha in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

A new series of River Raids are available in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. There are three locations you can visit, and the first is the River Berbha. Before you embark on these raids, Vagn will give you a quest to learn about The Legend of Lugh, and you’ll be able to earn an exclusive set of armor, and a weapon, for your trouble. Along the way, you’ll be discovering more clues. This guide details where you can find the River Map clue on the River Berbha in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

You’re going to need to go deep into the River Berbha. If you’re on the mission to complete all of the raids, you might be better served going straight to this location to find the River Map clue. You can find it in the far northwest portion of River Berbha, in Wicker Grove.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, you’re going to be facing off against Druids, the same enemy type you might have encountered if you completed the Ireland DLC, which was released several months ago. Fight your way through the Grove and eliminate as many enemies as you can. Once you’ve completed the location, you’ll discover you haven’t found the clue yet. It’s going to be underground, deeper in Wicker Grove.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The exact location of the River Clue will be in the southwest portion of Wicker Grove and underground. The entrance will be covered in rocks and look like a ritual. Once you delve inside the underground, keep to the right, and there should be a small room with a desk, cover in papers. The River Clue will be on the table. You can return to Vagn to continue the Legend of Lugh quest and explore the next location.