Where to find the Rose Church in Elden Ring

The Rose Church is a location you’ll want to find in Elden Ring. This area gives you the chance to encounter a specific NPC, White-Faced Varré, whom you can complete a quest for if you’re willing to join the Bloody Order. In this guide, we cover where you need to go to find the Rose Church in Elden Ring.

The Rose Church is in the Liurnia region, to the north of the Stormveil Castle on the border of Limgrave. You can find it in the lake area, to the south of the Academy of the Raya Lucaria. It’s directly south of the Academy, on a small island. There are a handful of enemies around this location, but they shouldn’t prove to be too much of a problem. You can use your horse to quickly bypass them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, when you arrive at the Blood Church, there are no sites of grace around this area, so you won’t be able to find a fast travel location to use later. Instead, you’ll have to ride your horse from the Folly on the Lake site of grace, which is the closest one. You’ll want to use it every time you want to report back that you’ve completed a quest for Varré.