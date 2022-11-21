When you reach the end of the Starfall Street storyline Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to battle against the leader of Team Star. They will be waiting for you at the Uva Academy in Mesagoza, and you must make your way to the Schoolyard location when it’s nighttime. Finding this specific location can be a little difficult. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Schoolyard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get to the Schoolyard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Although it might seem that you need to meet the Team Star leader in front of Uva Academy, you will actually need to meet up with them inside the building. Head to the front desk, and interact with the terminal on the right side. You can choose from a list of locations you need to visit, and one of them should be the Schoolyard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those who might not have been taking the classes offered by the academy, or have not visited the school too often, it’s an easy thing to miss. This goes for any terminal you find inside the academy, but the one at the entrance is the easiest to find when you’re ready to go after the Team Star leader. This will be the final battle in this plotline, and you will have completed the Starfall Street series of quests.

We recommend making sure you have a team prepared to take on other level 60 Pokémon before going to the Schoolyard. You may want to take your team out to complete the rest of the Gym Badges, or defeat any other Titans if you have not defeated them by this point.