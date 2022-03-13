Where to find the Seppuku weapon art in Elden Ring

Sometimes you just want to make a build that utilizes the blood of your character’s body. The Seppuku weapon art may not look pretty, but it coats your weapon in blood, allowing you to inflict bleed damage on enemies that you attack. This skill also goes great with the Fire’s Deadly Sin incantation to give yourself a bleed AoE that damages enemies foolish enough to be near you. Here is where you can find the Seppuku weapon art in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this weapon art, you first need to make your way to the Mountaintops of the Giants. This is a pretty late area in the game. To reach this area, you need to make it to the capital city and defeat Morgott. After this, Melina will give you the medallion needed to operate the Grand Lift of Rold. This will take you to the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Once you reach the area, follow the river to the northeast to find the frozen lake. Travel across the frozen lake to the east. There is a small patch of land that you will find. Nearby, you will see the golden footprints of one of the invisible beasts. To obtain the weapon art, you will need to chase down the beast on horseback or on foot and hit it. Once you hit it, it will drop the weapon art.