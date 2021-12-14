The Shipyard is the building added to Tribes of Midgard to enable it so you and your Viking companions can construct boats and sail into the Ocean. You’ll need to find it first. It’s a little further out than the other buildings you typically use in your village. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Shipyard in Tribes of Midgard.

The Shipyard can be found on the Ash Beach biome. You’ll know you’ve arrived at an Ash Beach when you’re dealing with the Unsunken Warriors, the frost-covered enemies defending any of the beaches. You can typically find an Ash Beach connected to a Forest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at a Ash Beach, you’ll likely want to clear the location of any enemies and activate the Shrine to make fast traveling to it much more manageable. Once you’ve done that, the final step is to begin construction of the Shipyard. Similar to the other buildings in Tribes of Midgard, you’re going to need a variety of items to build it, activating it for your playthrough so you can create the boats that you need to use to sail the Ocean.

These are all of the items you need to construct a Shipyard.

500 Souls

10 Wooden Boards

6 Wrought Iron Ingots

2 Ancient Cores

You can place as many resources as your character carries into the building without losing them. Then, when you’ve finished constructing the building, you’ll be ready to create boats for your journey into the seas.