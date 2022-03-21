Where to find the Skeletal Mask and Raptor’s Black Feathers in Elden Ring

Unleash your inner assassin with the Skeletal Mask and Raptor’s Black Feathers. This pair of armor pieces look amazing together, especially when combined with the hand and leg armor from the Bandit set. The Raptor’s Black Feathers gives the advantage of strengthening your jump attacks. This is a useful feature for anyone who likes to go all-in with melee attacks. Here is where you can find the Skeletal Mask and Raptor’s Black Feathers in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain these armor pieces, you first need to make your way to Mt. Gelmir. This is the area to the west of the Altus Plateau. To reach this area, you will either need to collect both pieces of the Dectus Medallion and take the Grand Lift of Dectus or transverse the dungeons that connect Liurnia to Altus Plateau. Once you reach the area, you will need to head west from where all the caravans are and search the cliff face for the Sage’s Cave. This area is filled with illusory walls, so be prepared.

Once you enter the cave, you will need to traverse the area until you find the large waterfall. This will take some time due to the size of the cave and how easy it is to get lost in it. When you reach the waterfall, jump over the small gap and attack the cave wall on your left. This will make the wall disappear and reveal a small chamber with two chests. The chests each contain one of the armor pieces.