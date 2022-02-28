Where to find the Slumbering Wolf Shack in Elden Ring

The Slumbering Wolf Shack is a secret location you can find in Elden Ring. You’ll need to work your way through parts of a cave to find it, and if you’re not looking closely enough, this location is easy to miss. This guide will cover where to find the Slumbering Wolf Shack and its purpose in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to first find the location called Lakeside Crystal Cave. You can find it on the western side of Liurnia Lake Shore by sticking to the rock wall on the southwest side. Eventually, you’ll find a cave opening, and by making your way through, you’ll find the Lakeside Crystal Cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside, there will be multiple goblin-like enemies for you to fight. However, this is not the correct direction. Instead, look to the right, and you’ll see a series of ledges you can fall onto. We recommend following this path, and you’ll find several crystal snails down below. Fight them through, and continue to follow the path until you encounter the miss-boss, the Bloodhound Knight.

After defeating this boss, proceed through the cave, and you’ll arrive on the other side, where you meet Latenna and her wolf, Lobo. Behind them will be the Slumbering Wolf Shack.