By now, you’ve likely accumulated Summon Ashes of a variety of enemy types in Elden Ring. Most players tend to upgrade the wolves, as they are very quick and can deal decent damage. Or perhaps you stumbled across the Kaidan Sellsword Ashes, which can summon a tanky brute capable of holding his own against some bosses. One enemy type everyone is interested in is the Living Jars — the cute, stumbling pot enemies that you can occasionally face — and yes, you can summon them too. Here’s where to find the Soldjars of Fortune Ashes in Elden Ring.

You need access to the Altus Plateau. The closest Site of Grace is either the Outer Wall Battleground or the Hermit Merchant’s Shack. Head east, and at the fork in the road, take the south-eastern path. There isn’t much here, but there are two bears and a werebear lurking around in the woods. Head to north when you reach the cliffside and open the doors to the Auriza Side Tomb.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This tomb contains warp-puzzles, living jar enemies, and gargoyles, as well as tier 5 and 6 Ghost Glovewort and some rare Cracked Pot items. The dungeon boss is the Duelist — a brute that swings chain-maces in quick, and often ranged, combos. He attacks alongside four Living Jar enemies, so it’s best to summon your best Ashes and take out the Living Jars while the Duelist is distracted. Once you defeat him, the Soldjars of Fortune Ashes will be yours.

This summon is a bit different from others — it drains your HP instead of your FP. It summons three Soldjars, who explode upon taking fatal damage. While not as defensive as other Ashes, the Soldjars provide great AoE damage via their explosions and spin-attacks.