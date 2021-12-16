There are a pretty good variety of sub-weapons obtainable in Aeterna Noctis. From an Axe to a Shuriken, many good choices exist in the game — but you have to find them first. These sub-weapons are tucked away in the furthest reaches of the world but worth hunting down. One of the sub-weapons, the Spear, is a little harder to obtain than the others, so here is where to find the Spear in Aeterna Noctis.

First, you need to have obtained the Wall Jump (or Dark Claw item) to proceed. We also recommend that you bring plenty of potions, as this trip into the Goblin Mines is no walk in the park. Just beyond the Old Man in the Meadow is a cavern that leads down to the Upper Tunnels. This cave system features a lot of spikes and tunneling enemies and slimes that explode once defeated.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the path above all the way down into the Goblin Mines to claim your prize — the Spear. This weapon can be used by jumping and pressing the B button while the Left Stick is held down. This attack not only damages anything below you but also deals shockwave damage to both sides of the impact zone. Be aware that this attack does cost Blood Meter to use, however.