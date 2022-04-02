Where to find the Star Wars easter egg in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Wonderlands are filled with various easter eggs and nods to other games, movies, and television shows. While some of them are obvious, others are carefully hidden within quests and in the text of specific items. Amongst these easter eggs is one for the famous Star Wars movies; specifically the prequels. Fans better be on the lookout. Here is where you can find the Star Wars easter egg in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

To find this easter egg, you will first need to progress far enough into the game to reach the Drowned Abyss. This area comes after you complete the Wargtooth Shallows and have obtained the ability to see invisible bridges. In the Drowned Abyss, you will find a quest called Diplomatic Relations. This quest can be found while completing the main quest in the area and is located off to the side of the map.

During this quest, you will accompany Claptrap as he attempts to modify his voice with magic to show that diplomacy is a great way to accomplish tasks. After many failed attempts at diplomacy, Claptrap will say that he must use his real voice. After this, his voice will drop pretty low. Follow him around until he goes inside a temple to negotiate with the Coiled. He won’t negotiate long and will end up running away. During this time, Claptrap will drop the famous line once used by Hayden Christensen with a slight alteration on the words, “I hate sand. It’s course, it’s rough, and tastes terrible.”