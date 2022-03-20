Where to find the Starscourge Heirloom in Elden Ring

Starscourge Radahn is a legend for how he confronted the falling stars and crushed them. His overwhelming strength made him the fiercest demigod. You too can have some of the strength that Radahn possesses. You simply need to find the Starscourge Heirloom. This talisman raises your strength by five points. A great bonus if you are going for a strength build. Here is where you can find the Starscourge Heirloom in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you will first need to make your way to the Caelid region. This is the region to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood. You will know when you reach the area because the ground will turn red. Once you are in Caelid, you will need to travel south along the western edge of the region. Along the western edge, you will find a fort called Fort Gael. If you need the map to help locate it, you can find it along the main road that you came in on from the Limgrave region.

Once you reach Fort Gael, walk around the outer perimeter to find a ladder you can climb to get in. Pay no mind to the lion beast in the bottom of the fort. Traverse the upper level and be careful not to fall down. Go up the stairs and defeat the enemies at the top. On this platform, you will find a chest under a canopy. Open the chest to obtain the talisman and get a nice buff to your strength.