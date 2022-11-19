Where to find the Stony Cliff Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the player will have three main missions that they need to achieve to advance the story: defeat gym leaders, destroy Team Star, and find and defeat every Titan in the Paldea region. The first titan you should be able to find at around levels 15 to 20 is the Stony Cliff Titan, which is shown to live east of the Academy. Players can see the general region where this Pokemon is hiding, however, the exact location is not shown. Well, to simplify your search for this huge Pokemon, here is where you can find the Stony Cliff Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Stony Cliff Titan location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get close to the Stony Cliff Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and have a chance to find it, you need to click on the destination shown in the image above (after closing in the map) and select the “Set as destination” option.

You will now see on the minimap a reminder of the general direction where the Stony Cliff Titan is located in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Once you get close enough, you will need to go a bit to the south of the actual location shown by the game. You can see in the image above where the exact location where you can find the Stony Cliff Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, shown with the loop.

The Stony Cliff Titan can be seen hanging off the side of the cliff, at the location shown earlier. Once you approach it, it will run on the other side of the cliff. Just follow the path to the right and then, when you find it again, approach it. The battle will start.

After getting the Titan below 50% health, it will run away. Just follow it in the direction it went and you will see it down the cliff, as shown in the image above. Jump down on it, since there is no fall damage in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and you will be able to finish the fight.