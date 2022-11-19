There are a lot of different ingredients and materials for you to gather as you make your way across the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Many of the materials you gather come from pokémon and are used to make TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Klawf Claws is just one of the many materials you can get in the Paldea region and they come from the ambush pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Klawf Claws in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Klawf Claws location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Klawf is one of the pokémon making its debut in Scarlet and Violet which makes it a little more difficult to pin down. While other pokémon like Pichu are well-known, Klawf hasn’t been seen before this. Luckily, like a decent number of the newer pokémon, you can find Klawf relatively early in the game but you will need to complete the tutorial first.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Klawf’s habitat map, you can really only find the ambush pokémon in one place, South Province Area Three. This is the rocky area to the east of Mesagoza that you can access immediately after completing the tutorial. You will find Klawf clinging to cliffs in this area. When you get close, this pokémon will typically jump at you to try and catch you off guard. Be prepared with a fighting-type pokémon on your team.

To get Klawf Claws, you will first need to battle this pokémon in the wild. Just like with other pokémon, each time you defeat or catch a Klawf, you will get one or two Klawf Claws to add to your materials pouch. Once you have a few Klawf Claws, you can use them to make TMs at a TM Machine as long as you have a recipe unlocked that requires the material.