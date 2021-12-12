Where to find the Thunderstorm skull in Halo Infinite

Are you feeling like the game is too easy? Why not activate the Thunderstorm skull then and give all the enemies an upgrade? This skull ranks up nearly every enemy in the game making them more of a nuisance. Here is where you can find the Thunderstorm skull in Halo Infinite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to obtain the skull until after you have completed the Pelican Down mission and have started The Sequence mission. Once that is taken care of, head to the beacon near the island that the Pelican Down mission takes place. Take a look at the map above for reference if needed. The skull is west of the beacon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk along the edge of the ground and look for a large column that is sticking up higher than all the others. This is where you will find the skull. Use your grappleshot to get you to the top of the column. It is easier to accomplish if you have the 40% faster cooldown upgrade. We recommend getting that before attempting to climb the column.