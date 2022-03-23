Where to find the Twiggy Cracked Tear and Crimson Crystal Tear in Elden Ring

Tears are an important resource to have when you are adventuring in the Lands Between. These items power your Wondrous Flask of Physick and each tear has a different effect. The Twiggy Cracked Tear briefly stops you from losing your Runes when you die. A great addition if you are unsure of your survival and don’t want to lose your Runes. The Crimson Crystal Tear gives you half of your health back. Another useful item when facing difficult enemies. Here is where you can find the Twiggy Cracked Tear and Crimson Crystal Tear in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get both of these tears you will need to make your way to the Altus Plateau. This is the area to the north of Liurnia. To get there, you will need to collect the two halves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Haight and Fort Faroth. Afterward, you can take the Grand Lift of Dectus up to the plateau. You can also brave the dungeons that connect Liurnia to Altus Plateau but those are not recommended for new or under-leveled players. Plus, the lift will get you closer to where you need to be.

Once you reach the plateau, make your way east to the massive staircase that will take you to the other side of the capital city outer wall. Be careful of the Tree Sentinel bosses that are at the top. You can easily avoid them if you are unprepared to deal with them. Once inside the wall, head northeast to where the Minor Erdtree is. You will see that it looks different than the others you might have come across. There is no boss for this Minor Erdtree, just some enemies in front of it. The tears can be found in a bowl at the base of the tree behind the enemies.