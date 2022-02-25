Where to find the Twinblade Talisman in Elden Ring

The Twinblade Talisman is a useful item that you can find in Elden Ring if you’re looking to increase the final hit of your attack chain. For those who fully complete their combos, landing an extra bit of damage can be extremely useful. The Twinblade Talisman is a little out of place, and it can be hard to find. In this guide, we’ll cover where you need to go to find the Twinblade Talisman in Elden Ring.

You’ll have to make your way south to the Weeping Peninsula, and into Morne Castle. This region has several troubling enemies that you’ll have to fight through, but it can be well worth the journey to find the many items within this Castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you beat the Ogre and make your way into the Castle, head up to the top of the area and bypass the large group surrounding the fire. You’ll want to go to the right of it and head up the ladder. There will be two sets of them. From there, follow the rampart across the way, and then take a right, where you’ll find a site of grace called Behind the Castle.

From here, follow the path down, and take a right. You’ll find an elite enemy with a large two-handed axe at the end of a bridge that you’ll have to find against. Once it’s defeated, take the stairs up and you’ll find the Twinblade Talisman inside a chest.