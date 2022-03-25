Where to find the wanted poster in Through the Tunnel in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land requires you to gather up enough Waddle Dees to get through certain parts of the game. While you can find many hidden around every level, you can also earn additional Waddle Dees by completing side objectives in each level. In Through the Tunnel, one of your side objectives is to remove a wanted poster of Kirby; here’s where to find it.

The wanted poster is found near the end of the level, shortly after you discover a set of stairs that Kirby can inhale thanks to Mouthful Mode. Continue to the right until you encounter three Awoofies. Next to them, you should see a poster with a crudely drawn image of Kirby. This is the poster you’re looking for.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, position the stairs under the poster. Exit Mouthful Mode, climb to the top step, and just attack the poster to take it down. When you finish the level, you will unlock one additional Waddle Dee.

There’s a lot to do in every one of Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s levels. If you’re wondering how to find all of the Waddle Dees in Through the Tunnel or how to improve Waddle Dee Town, check out our coverage on the pink puffball’s first 3D outing.