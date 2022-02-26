There are several weapons scattered all over Elden Ring for you to find and add to your arsenal. Some of them are better than others, depending on the character you’re playing and your overall playstyle. If you’re looking for the whip, you’ll need to do a bit of traveling, and fight your way into a location to find it. In this guide, we’ll share with you where to find the whip in Elden Ring.

You can find the whip in Castle Morne. It is not in the Castle proper. Instead, it’s behind the Castle. To reach this point, when in the Castle’s courtyard, go to the right of the large fire, follow the pathway, and then reach the ladder and go up to the first area. Continue forward to the second ladder, and then make your way to the ramparts. Follow your current path, and then take a right where you’ll find the Behind the Castle site of grace.

Next, you’ll need to continue forward and make your way down to the bottom part of this area. You can do this by following the path, going to the right, and then jumping down the buildings, until your reach the lower area. The whip will be inside a prison cell that you can access from the roof, full of four rats. It will be next to Beside the Rampart Gaol site of grace.