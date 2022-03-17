Where to find the Winged Scythe in Elden Ring

You’ll have to go out of your way for some of Elden Ring’s most powerful weapons, but thankfully, there are many useful ones available near the start of the game. One of these weapons is the Winged Scythe, a reaper weapon that deals a good bit of Holy damage, as well as bleed buildup.

You can find this weapon in Tombsward Ruins, a ruined town located in the northwest portion of the Weeping Peninsula. You’ll find the ruins southwest of the Church of Pilgrimage, and west of the Tombsward Catacombs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the ruins, you’ll find a staircase leading underground. Take the stairs down, and you’ll end up in a dark room. Be wary, as there are two crossbow-wielding enemies inside this room. Take them out, and then head through another door. You’ll arrive in a room with a chest; open the chest to get your scythe.

The Winged Scythe is best suited for Faith builds. It requires 16 Strength, 16 Dexterity, and 24 Faith to wield. At its base level, it has D-class scaling with both Dexterity and Faith, and E-class scaling with Strength. The weapon’s skill is Angel’s Wings, an ability that sees you imbue the scythe’s blade with light, before delivering a slashing attack with it. This ability also applies a debuff to those hit by it that prevents them from healing for a short period of time.