Where to find Thick Hide in New World

Thick hide is one of the many resources you’ll need to find in New World that you can take back to a settlement and use at a crafting station. When you reach the higher crafting levels, Thick Hide is a critical resource you’ll want to make sure you regularly find in the wild. The problem with it is where you need to go to find it. This guide details where you need to find Thick Hide in New World and what animals drop it.

There is no specific drop for Thick Hide. Instead, it has a similar drop pattern from the Rawhide drops you collecting from the animals you hunted in the starting area. The only difference is that Thick Hide will be on the higher leveled animals, the more later regions. You can expect to start looting Thick Hide in Weaver’s Fen against the more complex creatures, typically past level 35. You won’t always get it from these animals, but you’ll have a higher chance to loot these items as you explore more difficult regions in New World.

These are all of the animals that have the potential to drop Thick Hide.

Alligator

Bear

Bison

Boar

Bobcat

Elk

Hound

Lynx

Wolf

These are all regions you need to hunt the previously listed animals down and skin to harvest Thick Hide.

Ebonscale Reach

Edengrove

Great Cleave

Mourningdale

Reekwater

Restless Shore

Shattered Mountain

Weaver’s Fen

You can quickly reach the crafting levels required to use Thick Hide in several of your recipes, but fighting the creatures that drop them takes quite a bit longer. We recommend sticking to the main story quest and using the Town Board quests to level your character up faster.