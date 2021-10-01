Where to find Thyme in New World

There are 12 different types of herbs and spices you can find in the wild in New World. These spices are critical for many of the dishes you’ll make back at your settlement, especially for the more complicated recipes. Thyme is one of those herbs, and it’s a useful one that you want to find to level up your cooking trade skill. This guide shares the best locations to find Thyme in New World and what plant you need to harvest to find it.

Like many of the herbs in New World, you need to find green and purple plants labeled as a herb. However, the real trick to find this resource is knowing what region of the game to search for it. For example, herb plants in Monarch’s Bluffs won’t contain the same resources as a herb plants in Everfall. However, they have a chance to spawn different ones, which means you need to narrow down your search radius. These are some of the many herb resource nodes you can find in the game, and when you’re searching for Thyme, you want to stick with the Ebonscale Reach, Windsward, and Reekwater regions.

Image via Mapgenie

Of the three areas you can find Thyme, you’re better off sticking with Windsward. While every herb plant you harvest won’t contain it, you have a far better chance of regularly finding it than sticking to the smaller number of resource nodes that you can find in Ebonscale Reach or Reekwater.

When harvesting a herb plant, you will need to use a sickle tool to acquire it. None of the herb plants have a harvesting level requirement, though.