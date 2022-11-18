Tinkatink is a new Pokémon to the series, and it will be making its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Many players might be going out of their way to find this Pokémon, but it doesn’t have too many specific locations that you’re going to find it. Tinkatink can be a sneaky Pokémon, and we don’t recommend using any Flying-types against it, especially when it uses its hammer. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Tinkatink in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Tinkatink in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tinkatink will only appear in specific locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will want to search on higher spots, typically on elevated geographical points in the Paldea region, and the specific areas you can find this Pokémon are limited.

Related: How to trade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to search the mountains in South Province Area Two, the hills in South Province Area Four, the mountains in West Province Area Three, South Province Area Three, and East Province Area One. Again, we want to stress the limited areas you can find this Pokémon. It doesn’t appear too often, so once you’ve looked through these locations once or twice, returning after a few minutes for another spawn of Pokémon to appear might be a good idea.

Tinkatink is a Fairy and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be helpful to use against Normal, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Dark, and other Fairy-type Pokémon, but it will be weak against Fire and Ground-type moves. Because of its limited weaknesses, this would be a good Pokémon to add to your collection early in your Pokémon adventure, especially if you plan to take on Victory Road or if you’re going after the various Team Star bases in the region.